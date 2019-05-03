BC Hydro customers have reported receiving emails that claim they’ve overpaid their bills or that they owe money.

The email goes on to ask for the customer’s bank information so they can receive what they overpaid through e-transfer.

BC Hydro spokesperson Karla Louwers said the emails are not legitimate, and customers should never give their banking information to whoever is on the other end of the email.

“This is another scam to try to gain access to customer’s banking information. BC Hydro would like to remind their customers that we don’t collect banking information or credit card information via email or text messages or via outgoing phone calls. So, if you doubt the authenticity of an email or phone call, we encourage you to ignore it.”

Residents who want to confirm billing and account details should contact BC Hydro at 1-800-BC HYDRO.