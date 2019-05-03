The overdose prevention site in Duncan opened on Truck Road in September, 2017.

The Cowichan Valley Branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association is throwing open its doors to celebrate Mental Health Week.

The Cowichan Valley Branch is holding a series of open houses in its facilities this week to highlight services and increase public understanding of community programs.

Monday there will be an open house at BikeWorks/Artworks on Trunk Road from 11 to one.

Wednesday, from 10:30 to 12:30 there will be an Open House at the Overdose Prevention Site on Trunk Road and, along with information, free naloxone training will be provided.

Friday, the MLA for the Cowichan Valley, Sonia Furstenau will be in attendance at the grand opening of the Open Door Youth Services Centre on Festubert Street from 1 to 3.

Saturday, from 11 to 3 there will be a community barbecue at the new Centre and, finally, on Sunday, from 11:30 to 1:30 the Warmland Shelter on Lewis will host at an open house.

All of the events are being held outside of operating hours in order to protect client privacy.