Another Alert Ready test is coming to our compatible wireless devices, TVs, and radios.

The Alert Ready emergency system will be tested in all provinces and territories at 1:55 this Wednesday afternoon (May 8).

During the test, the public will hear an alert tone and hear or see a message on radio, TV, and compatible wireless devices.

Emergency Management BC says for the emergency alert to be received on a wireless device, it must be a smartphone that is able to use the LTE or the 4G network, wireless Public Alerting compatible, and have up-to-date software.