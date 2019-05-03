Alert Ready test coming
Another Alert Ready test is coming to our compatible wireless devices, TVs, and radios.
The Alert Ready emergency system will be tested in all provinces and territories at 1:55 this Wednesday afternoon (May 8).
During the test, the public will hear an alert tone and hear or see a message on radio, TV, and compatible wireless devices.
Emergency Management BC says for the emergency alert to be received on a wireless device, it must be a smartphone that is able to use the LTE or the 4G network, wireless Public Alerting compatible, and have up-to-date software.