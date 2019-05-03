The federal byelection is Monday (May 6) in the Nanaimo-Ladysmith riding.

Seven candidates are in the running to replace Sheila Malcolmson.

They are NDP candidate Bob Chamberlin, Jennifer Clarke of the Peoples Party of Canada, the Liberals Michelle Corfield, Conservative Party candidate John Hirst, Green Party candidate Paul Manly, Progressive Canadian Party candidate John Marlatt, and Jacob Letkemann (LEK-uh-MIN), who is running as a member of the National Citizens Alliance of Canada.

Electors must provide proof of identity and address and the list of accepted pieces of identification is online.

The voter information card is not an authorized piece of ID, but voters are asked to bring them for faster service.

You can find out where to vote here.