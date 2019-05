There is an emergency preparedness community open house tomorrow in Ladysmith.

The Cowichan Valley Regional District’s Emergency Program Coordinator, Sybille Sanderson will be speaking.

The event is at Aggie Hall from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Representatives from Ladysmith Fire Rescue, RCMP, CVRD Emergency Response, Ladysmith Search and Rescue, Neighbourhood Watch, Ladysmith Marine Search and Rescue will also be in attendance.