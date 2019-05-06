It could be several days before we know what caused a massive fire in Victoria today (Mon).

The fire engulfed the Plaza Hotel in the 600 block of Pandora Avenue.

The pillar of smoke could be seen as far away as Port Angeles.

Part of the building collapsed, there were evacuations in nearby buildings, and other buildings nearby had to close their windows and shut off their H-VAC systems.

The fire was contained to the hotel which had been vacant for several years and crews don’t believe anyone was inside the building at the time the fire broke out.