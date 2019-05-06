As part of its ongoing commitment to reduce wildfire threats, the province is providing more than 81,000 dollars in community resiliency investment grants to support projects in the Cowichan Valley.

Recipients of community resiliency investment grants include the Cowichan Valley Regional District which got more than 38,000 dollars to assist with education, and fuel and vegetation management initiatives.

The Municipality of North Cowichan was awarded 34,500 dollars to assist with planning.

Mitigating wildfire threats is a shared responsibility of the provincial government, local governments, First Nations, industry, stakeholders and individual British Columbians.