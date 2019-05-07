A local family has been chosen to live in the first Habitat for Humanity home in the Cowichan Valley.

The sod-turning took place today at 3364 Cowichan Lake Road.

The family, headed by Tammy Isaachsen will get the three bedroom side of a duplex.

“One of the things I am most excited about is that part of the build is going to include some design features that will make the home accessible for my son who has a physical disability. It’s exciting and something I never thought would be possible.”

The family should be in the house by Christmas and Isaachsen has been busy putting in her equity hours required for the house at the Habitat for Humanity Restore in Duncan.

Marcel Aubin is the executive director of Habitat for Humanity Mid-Island and said it’s a good way for a family to get into home ownership.

“500 hours of volunteer time, no down payment, no interest payments and if that family decides to move after ten years, they get every penny back. So, it’s truly a win-win. If they decide to take some of those proceeds and invest in a conventional mortgage, they can.”

The build is one of two planned for the Valley.

The other one is a six-plex on Jubilee Street in Duncan and the organization is hoping to break ground on that on in the spring of 2020.