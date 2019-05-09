Construction on new Golf Cart Storage Facility, not far off
Picture courtesy: Tareen Rayburn
It’s the one year anniversary of the fire that levelled the golf cart facility at Mount Brenton Golf Course in Chemainus.
The golf club has received a development permit to build a new storage facility and construction is expected to begin in the next month.
120 carts were burned beyond all recognition and the new facility will be built with similar specifications.
The cause of the fire was never determined.