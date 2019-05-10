BC Ferries is offering its customers a chance to save on travel this summer.

Through the Sunrise and Sunset Savings promotion is expected to provide more than 1,600 early morning and late evening sailings, starting May 16 and wrapping up on September 4.

Select sailings will cost $49, $59, or $69 dollars for a one-way standard passenger vehicle and driver on the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen – Duke Point, and Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay routes.

Select return trips are available for $49 dollars on the Horseshoe Bay-Langdale route.

The Bring it All promotion gives travellers a chance to save on their travel with an extra length RV between May 16 and September 4.

Vehicles longer than 20 feet will pay $3.25 per additional foot.

More than 1,100 sailings are discounted on the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen-Duke Point routes.