Cowichan Tribes is still waiting to get its first license to sell recreational cannabis in Duncan.

According to Cowichan Tribes Chief William Seymour, a meeting between Tribes officials and the province is scheduled for Thursday and he’s hopeful the license will be awarded shortly after.

Originally, it was expected that the cannabis license would be granted by April 15, then it was April 30.

Tribes council has already voted in favour of the store and Seymour has indicated that the anticipated revenue in the first year of operation is north of one million dollars.

That money would be used to solve housing problems on reserve land.

Another application is in the queue at North Cowichan and, if approved, it would be located in the Cowichan Commons.