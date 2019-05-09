The CVRD has approved $15,000 dollars worth of grants that will be awarded to 13 applicants through the Sport Tourism Event Grant program.

These grants help to support local organizations and help develop the Cowichan Valley into a sports destination.

Funding through this program is available from amounts of $500 to $3,000 dollars.

The Cowichan Valley Wrestling Club received $2,000 dollars, to help fund the 2020 Western Canada Wrestling Club Championships and Elementary Wrestling Provincials.