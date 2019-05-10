Almost $50 billion laundered through real estate across Canada

Money laundering through Canadian real estate is driving up home prices. A report by an expert panel out of B.C. said $7.5 billion was laundered through the market in 2018 and a total of $47 billion across the country. The province tabled legislation to try and prevent the problem by calling out unknown real estate owners hiding behind shell and numbered companies.

Trudeau and Trump talk about releasing Canadians from Chinese custody

Ottawa may be getting closer to getting the U.S.’s help in their dispute with Beijing. Justin Trudeau spoke with Donald Trump regarding the two Canadian’s arrested in China. Ottawa is asking Washington to pressure Beijing to release the men. It is believed the dispute started with the arrest of the CFO of Huawei in Vancouver at the request of the U.S.

Opposition wants investigation into Mark Norman case

Apparently, the Mark Norman dispute didn’t end with his charges getting stayed. Opposition MP’s accused the Liberals of covering up information during the Vice-Admiral’s case. They claim the book could have been closed sooner and a former defence minister is now asking for an investigation saying the governing liberals dragged the case out.