Environment Canada is reporting the warm weather we have been experiencing is breaking records in B.C.

On the Island, new daily temperature records were set in Nanaimo, on the Malahat, in Victoria, Tofino and, Campbell River

.

At the Malahat, where records have been kept since 1986, the mercury hit 23 point 8. The old record was 22 set back in 1987.

In Nanaimo, the mercury hit 27 Thursday surpassing the old record set in 1969 of 25.

In Victoria, the new record was 25 point 4. The old record was 23 point 3 and was set in 1968. Records go back in Victoria to 1914.

It looks like a cooling trend is coming and by Sunday temperatures will begin to look more like our “normal” of 17 for a daily high.

We can also look forward to some showers by Tuesday.