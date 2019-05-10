35 red light cameras to be activated in B.C. Image provided by the province.

35 automated speed enforcement cameras in B.C. intersections will be reactivated this summer.

That’s after the province completed an analysis of speed and crash data for the 140 Intersection Safety Camera program sites currently equipped with red-light cameras.

There’s just one new one coming online to the Island and it’s in Nanaimo on the Island Highway at Aulds Road.

Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General says the previous government only saw fit to activate each safety camera for up to six hours a day and to target only red-light runners.

But Farnworth says those cameras have the capacity to catch speeders too and now, they’ll be doing that.

Between 2012 and 2016, intersection camera sites in B.C. reported an average of 10,500 vehicles a year going at least 30 kilometres per hour over the posted speed limit.

Farnworth says speed has been one of the top contributing factors in casualty crashes at these intersections, which have had a combined total of more than 11,500 collisions per year.