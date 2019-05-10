Grad season is a time to celebrate and Island Health wants young people, their families and friends to make sure the experience is one to treasure.

To that end, they’ve released some tips to help.

Dr. Richard Stanwick, Island Health Chief Medical Health Officer said it’s best to avoid drugs and alcohol, but if you do imbibe take one substance at a time.

He said the environment has changed a lot in the last decade and teens need to exercise caution.

“A generation ago, one would never have thought that, given what we have seen in terms of the tainting of the drug supply, that people could be bringing what they think are innocent party drugs to a grad celebration. We are actually recommending if you think this is going to be happening somebody should have a naloxone kit to reverse the effects of opioids and know how to use it.”

Stanwick said teens should make sure your friends know what you think you have taken and he adds graduates should understand they can’t be arrested for helping someone, even if you are carrying drugs.

He is reminding teenagers, as far as sexual encounters go, consent is “yes” and everything else is not.

Another overlooked issue at grad time, he said, is stress, and teens should take time out to do what relaxes them and they should know that it’s okay to ask for help.