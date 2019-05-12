A man and a woman from Parksville are in custody and facing charges that may include flight from police and possession of stolen property.

A car chase in Nanaimo ended with RCMP vehicles ramming a stolen van on Highway 19 in an attempt to stop it.

Two people were arrested and are in custody.

Witnesses say they heard a woman who seemed to be in distress inside the van and as soon as a man saw police, he jumped into the driver’s seat and took off.

Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, Gary O’Brien says police didn’t know if the woman was being abducted, assaulted, or what was happening.

After ramming the van a number of times, officers had to physically remove the man from the vehicle.

The vehicle was reportedly driving erratically and police followed it on Highway 19 between Mostar and Jingle Pot Road.