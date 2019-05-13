Image by lillen from Pixabay

The Pride flag raising in Duncan will take place today at 3:30 at Duncan City Hall.

Speakers will include Mayor Michelle Staples, North Cowichan councillor Rosalie Sawrie, Mayor Aaron Stone, Maeve Macguire on behalf of MLA Sonia Furstenau, Jennifer Hermary on behalf of MP Alistair MacGregor among others.

North Cowichan city hall will also be hoisting the pride flag tomorrow (Tues) morning.

SD79 will be hoisting the pride flag once they install their flag pole.

Cowichan Pride is hoping Ladysmith and Lake Cowichan will follow suit after their next council meetings.