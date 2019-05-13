Space is available for new registrants in a program that helps Cowichan Valley residents living with dementia.

Minds in Motion runs on five Monday afternoons beginning on May 27th at Cowichan Aquatic Centre.

Sessions run from 1 to 3 and pre-registration is required.

The fitness and social program is part of the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s First Link dementia support for people in the early stages of the disease, and their care partner.

For more information or to try out a free session prior to registering, call Shanan St. Louis, the Society’s Minds in Motion® Coordinator, at 250-734-4170.