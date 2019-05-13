Effective around the end of October, family maintenance services will transition from a contracted service provider to a newly created Crown agency.

The province says families who rely on the program will continue to receive the services the same way they do now under the contracted service provider and will not be impacted by the transfer of operations.

When the transition to the agency is complete, the program will be renamed the Family Maintenance Program, putting the focus on the provision of services to help families.

Since its inception in 1988-89, 4 point one one billion dollars has been paid through the Family Maintenance program to over 140,000 families and children, who might not otherwise have received support payments.