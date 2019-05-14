Busy morning for police on Maple Bay Road
Police deal with stolen items on Maple Bay Road. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff)
The Police were called after a U-Haul was reported stolen overnight from a business in the 2900-block of Boys Road.
The stolen U-Haul was located at a home in the 1700-block of Maple Bay Road.
At least one person was arrested and the U-Haul has been recovered.
The investigation is continuing.
Then, a short time later police got a call from a home in the 2900-block of Maple Bay Road from a resident reporting two of their vehicles had been broken into overnight.
As a result, RCMP are reminding residents of the “9 p.m. Routine”.
That’s a tagline police hope will remind residents to ensure all valuables are removed and out of sight in vehicles, doors are locked and windows are secured by 9 each night.