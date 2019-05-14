The Pride flag has been raised in Duncan. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff)

The flags are flying in Duncan at the Municipality of North Cowichan.

The flying of the Pride flag in North Cowichan is the first time the Municipality allowed any organization to raise a flag there.

Ladysmith and SD79 will be flying a Pride flag in short order.

Lake Cowichan councillor Lorna Vomacka said she hopes Lake Cowichan will follow suit too.

Vomacka spoke at the Duncan flag raising and said she has experienced first hand what life is like for homosexual individuals in Canada.

She says her family members don’t enjoy those same freedoms elsewhere and it’s heartbreaking.

“As the flag goes up, there are still so many countries that you have to hide who you are if you want to travel to those communities and that’s a little disheartening. (In Canada) to me it looks like, oh my gosh, my former husband doesn’t have to hide in the closet, my son doesn’t have to hide.”

This year, Pride organizations are commemorating the 50th anniversary of the partial decriminalization of homosexuality in Canada.

On the same day, the City of Duncan put out a notice the Pride Parade will be going ahead.

It will take place on June 8th in the downtown area and a celebration will follow at Charles Hoey Park.