Water shut off in Ladysmith between 8:30 am and 4 pm (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff).

Some Ladysmith residents will have their water shut off between 8:30 am and 4 pm tomorrow.

The shut off is due to crews making repairs to the domestic water supply.

The areas affected include 3rd Avenue between Symonds and French Street, between Warren Street and Hillside Avenue, and on French Street below 3rd Avenue.

Those affected may wish to turn their power to the hot water tank off during this time.

When the water is turned back on, residents in the affected areas will notice a slight discolouration of their water for a short period of time.

For questions or concerns, call Public Works at 250-245-6445.