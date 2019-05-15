BC Coroner's Service says 3 of 4 illicit drug deaths are from fentanyl. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff)

There were 104 suspected drug overdose deaths in March.

The number represents a 42 per cent increase over the number of

overdose deaths from February.

In 82 of the suspected illicit drug overdose deaths in March fentanyl was detected.

The number of illicit drug overdose deaths this past March equates to about 3 point 4 deaths per day for the year.

Rates of illicit drug overdose deaths are highest in Vancouver, North Vancouver Island, Northeast, Fraser East, and Okanagan Health Services Delivery Areas in 2019.