No face to face public hearings for Budget 2020 in the Cowichan Valley are planned. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff)

The Committee, seeking input into the next provincial budget, has announced its public hearing plan.

The consultations, an annual event where British Columbians are invited to share their priorities and ideas for the next provincial budget, opens in two weeks’ time (Monday, June 3rd).

The consultation typically takes place in the fall but members are doing it earlier this year so they can deliver a report earlier in the budget process.

Public hearings are being held in 15 communities throughout the province in June and, in our listening areas, they include Courtenay and Qualicum Beach.

There are no hearings slated to take place in the Cowichan Valley, nor in Victoria.

However, residents of B.C. can provide input by providing a written, audio or video submission; or by filling out an online survey.

For the web: Registration for public hearings opens Monday, May 27, 2019, at 9 a.m. (Pacific time) via the committee’s website: https://bcleg.ca/FGSbudget

Teleconference opportunities and interpretive services can be requested by calling 250 356-2933 or 1 877 428-8337 (toll-free in B.C.).

The deadline for all input is Friday, June 28, 2019, at 5 p.m. (Pacific time). The committee intends to release its report in late July or early August.