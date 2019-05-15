The man accused of killing a 20-year-old Lower Mainland woman is now facing two more charges of aggravated assault.

47-year-old Nanaimo man, Alan Charles Chapman appeared in a Victoria courtroom yesterday and he’s charged with the first-degree murder of Emily Caruana and the aggravated assault of her boyfriend and uncle.

The uncle and boyfriend are recovering from serious injuries, but the girl was killed in what police are referring to as a ‘violent assault.’

This incident occurred in the 7200 block of Meadowlark Lane early Saturday morning and a number of Saanich police officers along with members of the Vancouver Island Major Crimes Unit attended.