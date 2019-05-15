The Municipality of North Cowichan has hired Martin Drakeley as its new Manager of Fire and Bylaw Services.

Drakeley has thirty-five years of experience in fire services and most recently served as a Chief Officer in Nanaimo.

He began his emergency services career in Lake Cowichan as a Paramedic and worked with the BC Coroners Service for five years before joining the City of Nanaimo.

This position was funded through the existing 2019 budget.