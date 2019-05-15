Martin Drakeley is the new Fire and Bylaw Manager at the Municipality of North Cowichan. (Supplied by North Cowichan).

The Municipality of North Cowichan has hired Martin Drakeley as its new Manager of Fire and Bylaw Services.

Drakeley has thirty-five years of experience in fire services and most recently served as a Chief Officer in Nanaimo.

He began his emergency services career in Lake Cowichan as a Paramedic and worked with the BC Coroners Service for five years before joining the City of Nanaimo.

This position was funded through the existing 2019 budget.