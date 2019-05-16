Former Canadian Ambassador to China says Beijing’s actions are alarming

One of Canada’s former ambassadors to China says the arrests of two Canadians are alarming foreign partners more deeply than Beijing realizes.

David Mulroney, who was Canada’s envoy to China from 2009 to 2012, says the arrests will prompt new thinking about countering China’s increasing reliance on hostage diplomacy and economic blackmail. After months of detention, China announced Thursday that the two men have been formally arrested on suspicion of gathering and stealing state secrets.

Conservative leader wants coast-to-coast energy corridor

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Canada needs a coast-to-coast energy corridor where it would be easy to build pipelines and power lines.

In a speech laying out his economic vision before the next election, the opposition leader says having one dedicated route would make it easier to approve major new energy projects. Scheer says a single corridor would minimize environmental impacts, lower the cost of environmental assessments, increase certainty for investors and get critical projects built.

Bank of Canada’s financial risks now includes climate change

For the first time, the Bank of Canada’s financial system health report is flagging climate change as an important vulnerability along with its long-running worries about household debt and apprehension about the housing market.

The central bank says the transition to the greener economy will likely lead to difficult adjustments for carbon-intensive sectors, such as oil and gas.