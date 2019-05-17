The courts have now dealt with two men charged in a drive by shooting in Nanaimo. (Image by Ichigo, Pixabay)

Both men, involved in a drive-by shooting in Nanaimo, have learned their fate.

22 year old Armaan Singh Chandi, of Surrey, was sentenced to nine years in prison yesterday (Thurs).

the co-accused in the case had pled guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced to seven years in prison back in February.

The two men were arrested and charged after spraying a Nanaimo car with bullets back in March of 2016.

The man inside the car was an innocent bystander and police had said it was likely a case of mistaken identity.

After the shooting, the two men were arrested at the TransCanada and Trunk intersection in Duncan where their escape was hindered due to congested traffic.