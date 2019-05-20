The Union of BC Municipalities has awarded a $125,000 dollar grant to the Cowichan Valley Regional District.

The funding will help with a study which focuses on the state of child care in the region.

With the grant money, community engagement can begin, the completion of an inventory of existing child care, and the development of a community childcare plan for the entire region, including Duncan, Ladysmith, Lake Cowichan, and North Cowichan can commence.

This summer, the CVRD will issue a request for proposals to find a qualified consultant, to begin with, data collection and an inventory building process.