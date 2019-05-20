It’s been called everything from an eye-sore to a health and safety risk and the Cowichan Valley School District board is hosting a public meeting about what to do about the old Crofton Elementary School in a few weeks.

Many ideas have been floated as to what this facility can be used for and those ideas range from a community garden to affordable housing.

However, Board Chair Candace Spilsbury says public input is crucial to the process of determining the future of the site.

“We will give as much background as we have related to the school and then we will ask the community, ‘do they have any questions that we can help them understand the background?'” Spilsbury said. “Then [we will] ask them what they think we should consider when we’re deciding on the future of the old Crofton Elementary site.”

The old Crofton school site has been sitting vacant for a number of years.

Nanaimo-North Cowichan MLA Doug Routley presented a petition in the legislature about having the old school demolished, but it was rejected due to improper wording.

Spilsbury said discussions need to be had in terms of future uses of the facility.

“We need to talk about what local government brings forward, as well as any other people that have sent information to the school district or have talked to a board member or one of our senior staff about their interest,” said Spilsbury. “The community meeting is a huge opportunity for us to hear what is happening there, in terms of their thinking around the school.”

People who are interested in weighing in on possible uses are asked to provide their comments or questions through a survey that is available on the Cowichan Valley School District Facebook page.

The public meeting is set for the Crofton Elementary School at 8017 York Avenue from 6:30 to 8 pm on May 30.