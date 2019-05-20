“I’ve changed who I am because of this University”: Sherry McCarthy onstage at the June 2016 convocation ceremonies, accepting her MBA as the culmination of an eight-year journey at VIU. McCarthy is joined by Chancellor Louise Mandell (left) and President and Vice-Chancellor Ralph Nilson. (Photo credit: Salish Eye Productions

The MLA for Parksville Qualicum recognized the work of the President and Vice-Chancellor of Vancouver Island University in the legislature.

Ralph Nilson will be retiring at the end of June after more than a decade at VIU.

Michelle Stilwell says the University has become a national leader for non-traditional learners thanks to Nilson.

Nilson came from Acadia University in 2007 and under his leadership the institution changed from Malaspina University College to Vancouver Island University.

In 2017 Dr. Nilson was recognized for his work with the B.C. Community Achievement Award.