This week provides an opportunity for everyone to learn more about what their local government does and its role in all of our lives.

That’s according to Ian Morrison, Chair of the Cowichan Valley Regional District.

He was making the comments on Local Government Awareness Week which is dedicated to increasing public awareness and understanding about the roles and responsibilities of local government.

It also recognizes the role citizens play in shaping their community through participation in local governance.

During this week, staff from local governments in the region will be getting out in the community to connect with residents.

You can participate by correctly answering the daily local government trivia question on 89.7 JuiceFM.

You can stop by the CVRD booths at the Chemainus Market on Wednesday, and the Duncan Farmers’ Market next Saturday to learn about current projects, get a free coffee, and enter to win a local gift basket.

The City of Duncan has planted a tree in Centennial Park, and the Town of Ladysmith will hold a tree planting ceremony at Transfer Beach Park tomorrow (Tues) at 10:00.