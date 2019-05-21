New way to move vaccines could help those in isolated areas

Researchers from McMaster University, in Ontario, have made a breakthrough when it comes to transporting vaccines. The new system mixes two sugars together with the vaccine that turns it into a gel that can be stored for up to eight weeks in temperatures upwards of 40 degrees Celsius. The current method requires costly cold storage.

Canadian researchers take new approach to curing cancer

Canada’s first brain tumour registry was launched in an attempt to better treat the disease. Researchers will use data collected to map tumours and hope it will lead to finding a cure. The Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada told CTV they estimate that 27 people in the country are diagnosed with the cancer every day.

Car seats lead cause of infant deaths when sitting

A new study suggests that improper use of car seats are responsible for the majority of infant sitting deaths. The American Academy of Pediatrics studied almost 12,000 sleep-related deaths in babies over the past decade and found 63 percent were in car seats. The average age of babies that died was two months old. Bouncers and strollers rounded out the top three.