Police seek witnesses after a woman was pushed over a cliff into the water at Thetis Lake. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff)

West Shore RCMP is investigating after a 29-year-old woman reported she was pushed over a 40-foot cliff into the water at Thetis Lake.

The victim told police she was hiking around 3:30 Sunday afternoon near the first beach cliff face when she met up with a group of three women, aged between 20 and 30.

The women were drinking.

The victim said she was looking over the cliff when someone pushed her over it into the water below.

She said she was able to swim to shore and got medical attention for her injuries.

The women were white, two had brown hair and one was blonde.

They were wearing bathing suits and sunglasses.

Mounties are looking for witnesses to the incident, including a man who was in the area and offered to help the victim.