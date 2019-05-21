The Cowichan Valley School District Cardboard Boat Race Challenge goes tomorrow (Wed, May 22).

The event pits teams of builders against one another in a race against time and the absorbent qualities of cardboard.

From 10:20 this morning to 12:20, school teams will construct a boat made of cardboard at the track field adjacent to Cowichan Secondary School.

Then, from 1 to 1:50, they’ll race it across the 25-meter swimming pool at the Cowichan Aquatics Centre.

As the event wraps up, Judges will be asked to rank the teams in three categories, Design and Construction, Speed, and a Weight Test.

Also tomorrow, the Thunderbird Pavilion is being officially opened at Frances Kelsey Secondary School.

The Pavilion is the cornerstone of the newly-created community space at the school.

The community-based project was created through the hard work of the school’s grade eight to 12 shop students and their teacher.

Wood was donated from the Malahat Nation and construction and design expertise came from Kinsol Timber Systems.

The Pavilion was in the works for more than a year and a half and was constructed in just one day on Tuesday, April 16th.

The project saw Kinsol Timbers Systems master builders share their expertise and guidance with Frances Kelsey Secondary School students who, together, were able to construct the structure.