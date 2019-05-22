From left to right: Dani Morrow (Alexander Elementary Principal), Sheri-lyn Goddard (mentor), Minister Tassi, Brian Stott (mentor), & Erin Generous (BBBSCV ED). Group shot of Minister visit. (Supplied by Big Brothers Big Sisters Cowichan Valley).

Big Brothers Big Sisters Cowichan Valley has received $5,000 dollars in funding from New Horizons.

The funding will help the local non-profit in executing an outreach campaign aimed at recruiting more senior volunteers to mentor vulnerable young children.

With this money, Big Brothers Big Sisters is hoping to match 15 to 20 new senior mentors with a corresponding number of at-risk children/youth through their “Seniors for Kids” program.