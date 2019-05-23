Signs of heatstroke include: exaggerated panting (or the sudden stopping of panting), rapid or erratic pulse, salivation, anxious or staring expression, weakness and muscle tremors, lack of coordination, convulsions or vomiting, and collapse. If the animal is showing signs of heatstroke and you’re able to safely and lawfully move the animal out of the vehicle, do the following: Move the animal to a cool, shady place. Wet the animal with cool water. Do not apply ice as this will constrict blood flow and discourage cooling. Fan the animal to promote evaporation. This cools the blood, helping to reduce the animal’s core temperature. Allow the animal to drink some cool water (or to lick ice cream if no water is available). Take the dog to a veterinarian as soon as possible for further treatment. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff)

RCMP are seeing an increase in calls with regards to pets left in cars.

A pet owner was hit with the maximum fine after police and animal control officials rescued a dog from a hot car in downtown Victoria yesterday (Wed).

A bystander said the dog had been left in the car, with one window partially opened, for at least an hour.

Animal control arrived and jimmied open the car door to get the small white dog out of the vehicle.

The owner was issued a maximum fine of 200 dollars for not giving the animal protection from the sun, and another 250 dollar ticket for not leaving water inside the vehicle.

RCMP are advising the public against taking action against other people’s property or their animals.

The BCSPCA says while most people mean well when they say they’d be willing to break a glass window to get an animal out of a roasting vehicle, it’s strongly recommended you don’t.

Only RCMP, local police, and BC SPCA Special Constables have the authority to enter a vehicle lawfully to help a pet in distress.

Not only are you putting yourself at risk when you break a glass window, but you also risk harming the dog.

If you see a dog in a hot car, note the license plate, vehicle colour, make and model and ask managers of nearby businesses to page the owner to return to their vehicle immediately;

If the animal is in distress, call your local animal control agency, police, RCMP or the BC SPCA hotline at 1-855-622-7722 as soon as possible.

The call centre is open seven days a week, Monday to Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM, and Saturdays and Sunday between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

Emergencies outside of those hours should be reported to your local police department or RCMP.