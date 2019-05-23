More than 1,000 members of the Girl Guide organization expected in Nanaimo this weekend (Photo by Pauline Loroy on Unsplash)

More than 1300 Girls, Guiders and guests are expected to attend Rally on the Shores in Nanaimo this weekend.

Participants will trade hat crafts, pins, and crests.

The girls will represent all five branches of Girl Guides, Sparks, Brownies, Guides, Pathfinders and Rangers and they’ll be coming from across B.C.

The Rally began six years ago in the Fraser Valley and moved to Vancouver Island for the first time ever this year.

It’s taking place at Beban Park this Sunday from 11 to 3:30.