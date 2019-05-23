Residents of the Town of Ladysmith will see their taxes go up by 3 point 4 per cent.

The Town has approved the 2019 budget.

The increase means a single family residential property with an assessed value of 426,000 dollars will pay 56 dollars and 53 cents more in tax.

Some of the drivers for the 2019 budget were projects like moving the waterfront area plan forward, completing the Town’s water filtration plant, and adding emergency generators to the public works building and three of the lift stations.

Mayor Aaron Stone says additional operating costs for the Town are coming from the new Employer Health Tax and an additional RCMP member.