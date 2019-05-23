UBCM says changes made with no consultation. (Photo by Sharon Vanhouwe)

The Union of B.C. Municipalities is not too happy with the province.

That’s after the Ministry of Agriculture made legislative and regulatory amendments to change the provincial policy on cannabis production in the Agricultural Land Reserve.

A key change is the classification of all cannabis production in the ALR as a farm use.

As a result, applications to the Agricultural Land Commission are no longer required for any form of cannabis production in the ALR.

That means local governments have been left to regulate ALR land within their boundaries if they wish to prohibit certain forms of production.

The UBCM says it was not contacted by the Ministry of Agriculture in advance of the amendments and their concerns include a lack of consultation, delay in informing local governments and implications for local monitoring and enforcement.