The Cowichan Cycling Coalition is spearheading an effort to present a petition to Finance Minister Carole James to exempt electric-assisted bikes from PST.

This initiative coincides with GoByBike Week, which starts Monday and runs through June 2.

GoByBike Coordinator Rick Martinson is an avid cyclist and said e-bikes only kick in with pedalling and it depends how hard you pedal, e-bikes are non-motorized and should be exempt from the provincial sales tax.

The PST on even a mid-range electric-assisted bike can be $500 dollars and petitions are available to sign at Cycle Therapy, Experience Cycling, and Cowichan Cycles throughout GoByBike Week.

Those who sign the petition will be entered to win one of three $50 dollar gift certificates to these three retail stores.

For more information, click here.