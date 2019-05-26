Cuban baseball team on their tour of Vancouver Island. (supplied by Cuban/Vancouver Island Baseball Journey Society Facebook page).

The Cubans are coming back to the Cowichan Valley.

A team of excellent Cuban baseball players is coming to Vancouver Island for 44 days and there is a Meet and Greet Beer and Barbeque Burger event at Red Arrow Brewing in Duncan from 3 to 6 pm today.

The players are being billeted by local families and Chemainus and District Baseball Association Vice President Rick Shay said it makes for a very cool experience.

“Families in the valley, all the way from Duncan to Ladysmith,” said Shay. “Pretty exciting for the billet families to have a Cuban baseball player in their home.”

Shay said our visitors love Canada.

“We’ve taken them up to Mount Washington, showed them the mountain and the beautiful scenery up there and they’re just in awe of Canada,” said Shay.

Eight games will be played in our listening area, starting on June 4 at Evans Park in Duncan, when the Cubans face the Nanaimo Pirates.