Ten First Nations treatment centres to get upgrades and two new ones will be constructed. (Photo by Marlon Lara on Unsplash)

The province and the First Nations Health Council are injecting 40 million dollars into First Nation treatment centres.

The money will be used to build and revitalize First Nations-run treatment centres throughout British Columbia.

Grand Chief Doug Kelly says extra beds will create hope, save lives and give people help on their healing journey.

First Nations-led treatment services have Elders and traditional healers directly involved in patient care alongside doctors, nurses, and addictions specialists.

The new and updated centres will feature increased and much-needed programs for women and two-spirited people.

There are currently 10 residential treatment centres, funded through the National Native Alcohol and Drug Abuse Program including one in Lantzville.