The province and the First Nations Health Council are injecting 40 million dollars into First Nation treatment centres.

The money will be used to build and revitalize First Nations-run treatment centres throughout British Columbia.

Grand Chief Doug Kelly says extra beds will create hope, save lives and give people help on their healing journey.

First Nations-led treatment services have Elders and traditional healers directly involved in patient care alongside doctors, nurses, and addictions specialists.

The new and updated centres will feature increased and much-needed programs for women and two-spirited people.

There are currently 10 residential treatment centres, funded through the National Native Alcohol and Drug Abuse Program including one in Lantzville.