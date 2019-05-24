Two affordable housing projects in North Cowichan are still on the table. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff)

Mayor of North Cowichan, Al Siebring said there are two projects ready to go in the community and work is underway for some other types of housing.

“For a whole variety of things, from everything that they call no barrier housing, which, I know will create some controversy in the community, right up to the affordable housing piece. We are also still waiting for federal and provincial funding for the affordable housing initiative that we passed which is one project, two locations: The one in Chemainus by the library and the one on Sherman Road by the curling club.”

Siebring said the Chemainus and Sherman Road projects didn’t get approved during the last round of funding.

He says it seems to be because the paperwork didn’t include everything both BC Housing and CMHC needed to make a decision.

Work to move those projects forward is ongoing.