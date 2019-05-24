Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world. (supplied by the MS Society)

This Sunday, communities across BC will participate in the annual MS Walk to raise funds and improve the lives of Canadians living with multiple sclerosis.

The event starts at the Cowichan Sportsplex with a check-in time of 9:30 and the walk starts at 11.

Participants can choose from a variety of routes, including a wheelchair accessible route for participants using mobility aids.

The funds raised at the MS Walk are invested in accelerating the pace of MS breakthroughs and empowering people with MS to live their best lives.