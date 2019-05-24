Last year, the BC SPCA found new loving homes for nearly 10,000 cats and kittens throughout the province. If you're interested in making an adult cat part of your family, be sure to visit your local BC SPCA branch, or visit spca.bc.ca/adopt. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycoastnow.com staff)

If you have room in your home and your heart for a new best friend, the BC SPCA is inviting you to check out some of the cats looking for their furr-ever family.

A cat adoption promotion starts tomorrow (Sat) in shelters across B.C.

The organization is offering 50 per cent off adoption fees for adult cats until the end of the month.

Lorie Chortyk, BC SPCA general manager of communications said this spring they’ve seen an overwhelming number of cats come into care through hoarding cases and other rescue situations, so the shelters are very full.

She said adopting an older cat has many benefits.

She said they tend to be calmer, litter box trained and their personalities are developed, so it is easier to find the right match.

Last year, the BC SPCA found new homes for nearly 10,000 cats and kittens throughout the province.