If you have seen Mitchell or know of her whereabouts, contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Cowichan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. (Image provided by RCMP)

The North Cowichan\Duncan RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 35-year-old woman.

Angela Marie Mitchell is a white woman, she’s 5 foot 4 and weighs about 200 pounds.

She has shoulder length brown hair and green eyes.

Mitchell was last seen 12 days ago (May 16th) around 9 in the morning in the 2700 block of Beverly Street.

At that time she was wearing black leggings and a grey hoodie, she had no bags with her.