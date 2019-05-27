The North Cowichan\Duncan RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 35-year-old woman.

Angela Marie Mitchell is a white woman, she’s 5 foot 4 and weighs about 200 pounds.

She has shoulder length brown hair and green eyes.

Mitchell was last seen 12 days ago (May 16th) around 9 in the morning in the 2700 block of Beverly Street.

At that time she was wearing black leggings and a grey hoodie, she had no bags with her.

 