You can find the link to a discussion paper and the feedback form online at http://engage.gov.bc.ca/forestandrangepractices (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff)

The B.C. government is inviting British Columbians to provide input into improving the Forest and Range Practices Act.

Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development says the goal is to strengthen government’s oversight of the forest sector and improve public trust in how our forests and rangelands are managed.

There are 55 million hectares of public forest land in B.C., of which 22 million hectares are considered available for timber harvesting.

Less than 1 per cent is harvested each year.

Feedback can be provided until July 15, 2019.