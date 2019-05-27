The new wage is a result of the recommendations made by the independent Fair Wages Commission. (Sharon Vanhouwe, mycowichanvalleynow.com staff)

More than 20 per cent of British Columbians currently earn less than 15 dollars an hour.

More than half of those workers are university and college graduates over the age of 25.

The minimum wage will be going up again this Saturday (June 1st).

It will be increasing from 12 dollars 65 cents an hour to 13 dollars 85 cents.

Another increase in the minimum wage will take place on June 1st of 2020.

That one is 75 cents and will bring the minimum wage to 14 dollars 60 cents an hour.

The final increase will take place the following June 1st and will bring B.C.’s minimum wage to 15-20 an hour.